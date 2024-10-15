Discover the factors driving the decline in basmati rice prices. In this episode of Trending Commodity Picks we explore the impact of a bumper crop Basmati, its increased exports, and the government policies effecting it in the market. Find out how these changes are benefiting consumers and influencing the overall rice industry. We also take a look at insights into the future trends and potential implications for both producers and consumers.
