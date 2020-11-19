Video

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 starts today

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 19, 2020 Published on November 19, 2020

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 commenced virtually on Thursday.

Addressing the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is time for tech solutions that are designed in India but deployed for the world, and declared that India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era.

“India as a country is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. India is at a sweet spot. It is time for tech-solutions that are designed in India but deployed for the world,” Modi said.

Watch the video.

