Silk traders in Nath Nagar area of Bhagalpur district in Bihar, are concerned due to the political crisis in Bangladesh.
They say that the unrest in the neighbouring country has led to economic difficulties, with large orders being held up.
Many traders say they are unable to establish contact with their counterparts in Bangladesh, adding to their concerns.
They claim that goods worth crores of rupees are lying idle in their warehouses.
The Silk traders in Nath Nagar say they have at present no option but to patiently wait for the situation to improve in Bangladesh before normal trade can resume.
Video: PTI
