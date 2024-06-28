Nirmala Sitharaman will soon present the final Budget for FY ‘25, that is going to set the tone for the priorities of the NDA government. The textile hub of Bhiwandi, located near Mumbai, home to a large number of textile mills, power looms, and garment manufacturing units, has high expectations from the Union Budget, ranging from relaxations in Income Tax rules to extension of benefits of various government schemes.

