Bill and Melinda Gates file for divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates, the co-founders of Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, have filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage.

But, they have pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the world's largest private charitable foundations. It has also become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

