BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sounded the poll bugle in Tamil Nadu, when his party, the BJP, forming a key alliance in the State over the weekend.

The ruling AIADMK and the BJP have decided to continue their alliance and fight the upcoming Assembly elections together in the State. At an event on Saturday, Amit Shah praised the State government's Covid 19 response. Deputy CM and AIADMK's coordinator O Panneerselvam,said that Shah was a “master strategist” and “modern day Chanakya."

Despite the camaraderie, there has been skirmishes between the two allies.

VO/Editing: Radhika S R