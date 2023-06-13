Y Break: Workplace Chair Yoga is a program designed to enhance productivity and well-being in the workplace by incorporating yoga into the daily routine. This innovative approach recognizes the importance of taking breaks and promoting physical and mental health in a sedentary work environment.
Video by- Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga
