“We think growth will be 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent and inflation as measured by CPI Plus WPI together may be around 4 per cent, so it’s likely to be 10.5 to 11 per cent nominal growth. Is it conservative? Yes, I think the risk of it being exceeded is higher than the risk of it being under shot. But as a financial person, I prefer to be in that position rather than to be in a position where we expect it not to be achieved,” says Dr TV Somanathan in a conversation with businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan
Breakfast with BL | Union Finance Secretary Dr TV Somanathan on the long-term capital gains measure in the Budget
Breakfast with BL | Union Finance Secretary Dr TV Somanathan on the debt to GDP ratio
Breakfast with BL | Union Finance Secretary Dr TV Somanathan on the employment schemes in the Budget
