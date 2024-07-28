“We all understand that our education system is not perfect, that our skilling system is not perfect. There are various gaps in the system. We cannot fix those gaps overnight; we can say that we must have better schooling, better skilling all that. Its not going to happen in the next few years. So what we can do in the short term is if you face a skills gap, please spend some money on it and the government will subsidise these people whom you are taking, who are unskilled, who are first time employees, and the subsidy is 24% in the first year, 24% in the second year, 16% in the third year and 8% in the fourth year,” says Dr TV Somanathan in a conversation with businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan

