In an address to the nation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the recent anti-immigration riots that took place. The British PM called the riots “far-right thuggery”.

Keir Starmer said, “Be in no doubt, those that have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law. The Police will be making arrests, individuals will be held on remand, and charges & convictions will follow. I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves.