The Budget 2021-22 is just days away. How can the Narendra Modi government provide a uplift to the Covid-19 ravaged economy? What are investors — both and small — expecting from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's third budget? BusinessLine's Palak Shah explains.
Budget 2021: The stock market's expectations
PALAK SHAH
January 25, 2021
January 25, 2021
January 25, 2021
January 25, 2021
January 25, 2021
January 25, 2021