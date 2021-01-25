Video

Budget 2021: The stock market's expectations

PALAK SHAH | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

The Budget 2021-22 is just days away. How can the Narendra Modi government provide a uplift to the Covid-19 ravaged economy? What are investors — both and small — expecting from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's third budget? BusinessLine's Palak Shah explains.

