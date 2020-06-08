Video

BusinessLine Knowledge Series powered by IIPM on`Economy,Trade and Investments: Challenges Ahead'

| Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

India needs to focus on key sectors with a ‘pull effect’, such as automobiles, real estate and hospitality, logistics and transport, to emerge from the economic slowdown that has worsened due to the Covid-19 disruptions, said Suresh Prabhu, India’s Sherpa to the G-20 and former Union Minister speaking at the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar on ‘Economy, Trade and Investments: Challenges Ahead’

