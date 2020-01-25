Video

C Rangarajan presenting the keynote address at the BusinessLine Countdown to Budget 2020

| Updated on January 25, 2020 Published on January 25, 2020

C. Rangarajan, Economist, former RBI Governor addressing at the "BusinessLine Count Down to Budget" conference held at NSE Auditorium in Mumbai.

Published on January 25, 2020

Budget 2020: How will the markets react?

Video | Kia Carnival review

CAA: An interview with BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta

Equity mutual funds for moderate risk appetite

India's equity market in 2019

Sanjay Kirolskar on designing in India

Ministers brief the press on the Cabinet decisions

Soorarai Pottru teaser

Airtel announces tie up with Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'

Video | Metals in 2019: A snapshot