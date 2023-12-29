Addressing the pro-Kannada protest on December 28, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasised that while everyone has the right to protest in a democracy, the government cannot tolerate individuals taking the law into their hands. He expressed concern over the vandalism of boards and establishments by the pro-Kannada protesters, urging them to adhere to the government’s directive of having 60 per cent Kannada boards. Shivakumar reassured the commitment of the government to safeguard the citizens of the state.

