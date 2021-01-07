Video

Capitol hill violence: Biden confirmed, Trump 'concedes'

BL Internet Desk | Updated on January 07, 2021 Published on January 07, 2021

What was supposed to be a very mundane day in which the results of the November 3 elections were confirmed by the US Congress, will be remembered forever as the day of chaos. US President Donald Trump's supporters breached the Capitol Hill and entered the building to try and stop the counting of votes that would confirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. They vandalised the building, stole property and even replace the American flag with the Confederate flag. Four people died due to the riot. But, what exactly led to the riots in Washington DC?

Watch the video.

USA
