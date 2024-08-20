Doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh turned their protest site into an OPD, pooling resources and treating patients, even as they continued to sit in protest demanding a central law on safety of medics working at hospitals. Even as they diligently treated their patients, the protesting doctors said many of the patients did not even know why the protest was happening in the first place. Some patients blame the doctors for the difficulties they are facing. The OPD on the protest site is happening on the day the Supreme Court intervened in the case of the rape and murder of a Kolkata medic. Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the apex court has constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for doctors. The patients appreciated the efforts by the doctors here and urged other people to come and join them in the protest.

