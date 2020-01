ISRO announced that the launch of country’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 may happen next year and said four from the Indian Air Force have been selected for the ambitious Gaganyaan programme, whose astronaut training would commence soon in Russia.Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, ISRO chairman K Sivan said work related to the third lunar mission was going on smoothly.

Video: Somashekar G R N

Read more: www.thehindubusinessline.com