A glimpse of Pragyan roaming around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the Moon’s South Pole. In an update recently Chandrayaan-3 mission’s rover ‘Pragyan’ has traversed a distance of about eight metres on the lunar surface, and its payloads have been turned on, ISRO said on Friday.
All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and rover are performing nominally, ISRO added.
