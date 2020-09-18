Chennai's Koyambedu foodgrain markets reopens

After being closed for more than four months, the foodgrains market situated in Chennai’s Koyambedu area has re-opened.

The wholesales vegetables, fruits, flower and foodgrains market in Koyambedu had to be closed as these areas had become hotspots for Covid-19 infections.

Some of these items were sold in temporary markets that were set-up in other parts of Chennai over the past few months.

The re-opening of these markets will take place in phases.

Authorities have said that wholesale fruits market in Koyambedu is scheduled to re-open on September 28.