Video

Chennai's Koyambedu foodgrain markets reopens

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 18, 2020 Published on September 18, 2020

After being closed for more than four months, the foodgrains market situated in Chennai’s Koyambedu area has re-opened.

The wholesales vegetables, fruits, flower and foodgrains market in Koyambedu had to be closed as these areas had become hotspots for Covid-19 infections.

Some of these items were sold in temporary markets that were set-up in other parts of Chennai over the past few months.

The re-opening of these markets will take place in phases.

Authorities have said that wholesale fruits market in Koyambedu is scheduled to re-open on September 28.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 18, 2020

Watch |PUBG in talks with Jio for game's distribution in India

Video | PMC Bank in merger talks with major banks

Video | Economic recovery likely to be gradual: RBI Governor

Apple launches Apple Watch Series 6 and SE and iPad 8th Gen

US-brokered deal between Israel, Bahrain and UAE

Watch | Sachin Tendulkar becomes the brand ambassador of Paytm First Games

TikTok chooses Oracle and rejects Microsoft's bid

India's Covid-19 vaccine shows protective efficacy, immunogenicity in non-human primates

Yoshihide Suga set to replace Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Video | How quick will India's Economic Recovery be?