China's Chang'e 5 lands on the moon

The China National Space Administration said the Chang’e 5 has successfully landed on the moon.

The spacecraft was launched on November 24 from the tropical southern island of Hainan.

The lander would spend about two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 2 kg of rocks and debris. The sample will be lifted up into orbit and transferred to a return capsule for the trip to Earth, setting down on the grasslands of Inner Mongolia around the middle of the month.

If it succeeds, it would be the first time scientists would have obtained fresh samples of lunar rocks since a Soviet probe in the 1970s.

