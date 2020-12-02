Video

China's Chang'e 5 lands on the moon

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

The China National Space Administration said the Chang’e 5 has successfully landed on the moon.

The spacecraft was launched on November 24 from the tropical southern island of Hainan. 

The lander would spend about two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 2 kg of rocks and debris. The sample will be lifted up into orbit and transferred to a return capsule for the trip to Earth, setting down on the grasslands of Inner Mongolia around the middle of the month.

If it succeeds, it would be the first time scientists would have obtained fresh samples of lunar rocks since a Soviet probe in the 1970s.

Watch the video.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 02, 2020
space programme
space programme

Watch | How to select health insurance plan?

Watch | Ramraj Cotton debuts a 'Veshtee' combo inspired by WFH dress sense

Will Superstar Rajinikanth join politics ?

Watch | Will the Covid-19 vaccines stop the pandemic?

Lakshmi Vilas Bank will function as DBS Bank India Ltd

AstraZeneca to run additional global Covid-19 vaccine trial

26/11 attack: India remembers martyrs

Weather to become intense in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra coasts

Joe Biden announces cabinet picks

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine priced “lower” at $10/dose