Video

Chinese hackers target transport sector

BL Internet Desk | Updated on March 22, 2021

IRCTC, Tata Motors, National Highways Authority of India, RITES, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, Centre for Railway Information Systems, and Roads & Building Dept, Andhra Pradesh are the entities that were subjected to cyberattacks during the period between May last year and as late as February this year.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 22, 2021

Chinese hackers target transport sector

FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces two key bills in Lok Sabha

Watch | India records the biggest Covid spike in over 100 days

Watch | Why farmers in Maharashtra are making fruit cakes

West Bengal Assembly polls: What does the TMC manifesto say?

Watch | NASA Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

TN election 2021: Comparing AIADMK, DMK manifestos

Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 & the KIIFB controversy

Watch | Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses 35-million mark

Watch | Kerala's Tirur betel leaf trade slumps