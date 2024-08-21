Directed by the Supreme Court, a team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrived at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College on Wednesday morning to provide security. The team was led by DIG K Pratap Singh. Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court directed CISF to provide security to enable doctors to resume work. The officials refused to comment on any issues related to the case which is being investigated by CBI. A 10-member team of National Task Force headed by Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has been asked to submit its interim report within three weeks. The Supreme Court, which directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the progress made in its investigation into the killing, also asked the state government to submit a report on the action it has taken against the vandals. On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Later, the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit