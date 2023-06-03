Coal is being replaced by renewable energy at a rapid pace, but financing and grid stability pose significant challenges. In this video, we delve into the world of financing renewable energy projects, exploring estimates for decarbonising India’s electricity sector. The video highlights the need for climate commitment and innovative financing solutions.

Discover how traditional financing falls short and explore the vast amounts of money available for investment. From sovereign guarantees to blended finance, we uncover the strategies attracting institutional investors. Join us to learn about financial innovations driving the transition to renewable energy and shaping a sustainable future.

Watch to know more!

