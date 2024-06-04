Congress leader and party candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Shashi Tharoor speaks to media after extending his lead. He said, “It was a very tight fight till the very end. I must congratulate both Rajeev Chandrashekar and Pannian Ravindran on having fought such a good battle and having improved their parties’ performance so strongly here. I am glad that in the end, the voters of Thiruvananthapuram once again decided to repose their faith in me which they have done in three previous elections and I will obviously look forward to fulfilling their trust and working very hard for this constituency.”
