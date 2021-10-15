Video

Container crisis: How the Indian gpovernment can help exporters

V Nivedita | Updated on October 15, 2021

Over the past few months, news of a shortfall in shipping containers have made global headlines. The shortage is now acute and has become a crisis, with some experts saying that we are in the midst of a "Containergeddon.” Raghusankar G, the executive director of the ICSA Group, speaks to V Nivedita on the severity of the crisis and what the Indian government needs to do to help exporters.

Published on October 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Container crisis: How the Indian gpovernment can help exporters

Zee vs Invesco: All you need to know about the dispute

What is the Gati Shakti Mission?

India, China fail to resolve remaining issues in Ladakh

Watch | Prices soar for edible oils in India. No relief till year end?

Watch | RBI maintains status quo on rates

Crypto unicorns and cryptocurrency regulation

Watch | Sivakasi's fireworks units to face tough times this festive season

Watch | Reasons behind India's coal crisis

Watch | Moody's upgrades India's rating outlook to 'Stable' from 'Negative'