Over the past few months, news of a shortfall in shipping containers have made global headlines. The shortage is now acute and has become a crisis, with some experts saying that we are in the midst of a "Containergeddon.” Raghusankar G, the executive director of the ICSA Group, speaks to V Nivedita on the severity of the crisis and what the Indian government needs to do to help exporters.
Video
Container crisis: How the Indian gpovernment can help exporters
V Nivedita
|
Updated on
October 15, 2021
Published on
October 15, 2021
MORE VIDEO
Container crisis: How the Indian gpovernment can help exporters
V Nivedita | Updated on
October 15, 2021
Published on
October 15, 2021