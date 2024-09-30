Several residential areas in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu City were submerged after heavy rains triggered widespread flooding.

The devastating series of floods, landslides, and inundations has pushed the death toll to 170 in Nepal so far in the last 24 hours. In addition to that, 68 people remain missing, with 100 more sustaining injuries in the disaster. The recent flooding has thrown life out of gear as locals were seen wading through knee-high waters.

The government has deployed more than 20 thousand security personnel for the search and rescue operation. The security agencies—the Nepal Army, the Armed Police Force (APF), and the Nepal Police—have been engaged in rescuing people from various locations in the valley.

Nepal since September 26 evening has been experiencing heavy rains influenced by water vapour from the Bay of Bengal. As South Asia’s annual monsoon rains brought torrential downpours across the region, most rivers in Nepal have swollen, spilling over roads and bridges.