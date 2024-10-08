In this latest episode of Trending Commodity Picks, we explore the factors contributing to rising edible oil prices in India. We discuss the impact of government policies, such as the recent duty hike, as well as global factors like crude oil prices and production challenges. We also take a quick look into the potential impact on consumers and the efforts being made to address the situation. Watch the full episode to know more.

Video Credit-

Reporting- Subramani Ra Mancombu

Production and Edit- Renil S Varghese and Siddharth Mathew Cherian