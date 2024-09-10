Discover why corn prices in India are skyrocketing, despite a global abundance. Discover how variables such as rising domestic demand, government policies, and import limitations are pushing higher costs. Explore the impact on consumers and the potential relief provided by genetically modified corn.
Watch the full episode of Trending Commodity Picks with businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu, Head Agri-Business and Commodities to know more.
---
Link to the previous episode mentioned in this video: Your morning coffee just got more expensive: Here’s Why? | Trending Commodity Picks | Ep 8
---
Also read businessline’s recent reports on corn
India mulling to allow GM corn imports at lower duty to bridge supply deficit
Bearish outlook for corn as lower exports may offset decline in output
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.