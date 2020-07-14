Chennai's 'citizen volunteers' aid Corporation in door-to-door campaigns, spot potential cases, enforce quarantine rules. In the last three months, nearly nine lakh homes have been surveyed, with nearly 75,000 persons having one or more symptoms. About 68,000 persons have recovered and nearly 6,300 people are being monitored.
Video
Covid-19: How Chennai's 'citizen volunteers' help control the spread of the virus
|
Updated on
July 14, 2020
Published on
July 14, 2020
Published on
July 14, 2020
MORE VIDEO
Covid-19: How Chennai's 'citizen volunteers' help control the spread of the virus
| Updated on
July 14, 2020
Published on
July 14, 2020
Published on
July 14, 2020