India crossed the 35-million mark on Tuesday after vaccinating 21,17,104 people against coronavirus. The cumulative total now stands at 3,50,64,536, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Credits

Video: Kamal Narang, Bijoy Ghosh

Story: Prashasti Awasthi

Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Editing: Radhika SR