India's health insurance segment has been one of the biggest gainers of the Covid-19 pandemic with both awareness and demand on a steady rise.

Starting October 2020, many insurers have hiked their health insurance premium rates by around 20 per cent, citing wider coverage and benefits.

IRDAI data revealed that health insurance continued to see double-digit growth in September even as overall non-life insurance figures remained in contraction at 4.4 per cent.

Watch the video for more details.