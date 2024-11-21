CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah on Thursday called Gautam Adani a “dishonest businessman” who reached the top with the help of “political power”.
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose on Thursday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges by US prosecutors against billionaire Gautam Adani for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.
