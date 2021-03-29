Video

Cyclone Amphan impact: Could poor relief measures hurt TMC?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on March 29, 2021

Cyclone Amphan has become a major talking point in the election in West Bengal. The common complaint in Diamond Harbour is that the government's relief measures has not reached them. This dissatisfaction and a split in the Muslim vote could hurt the ruling party.

Published on March 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Cyclone Amphan impact: Could poor relief measures hurt TMC?

Elon Musk did something somewhat unusual

Suez Canal crisis: Containership Ever Given re-floated, says Inch Cape

West Bengal polls 2021 | Battleground Nandigram -Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari

TN Assembly election 2021 | The promises: DMK vs AIADMK

TN polls 2021: Electronic Hub Sriperumbadur craves for better infrastructure

Tamil Nadu polls 2021: Unemployment, water scarcity plague Ranipet constituency

What SEBI’s latest circular on perpetual bonds means for mutual fund investors

Elections and farm loan waivers

Covid lockdown anniversary: How India has fought the Covid pandemic