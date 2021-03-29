Cyclone Amphan impact: Could poor relief measures hurt TMC?

Cyclone Amphan has become a major talking point in the election in West Bengal. The common complaint in Diamond Harbour is that the government's relief measures has not reached them. This dissatisfaction and a split in the Muslim vote could hurt the ruling party.
