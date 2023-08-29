Associate Editor M Ramesh takes us through the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s announcement of green hydrogen standards, and India’s ambitious deep-sea mission.

Unveiled on the 18th of August 2023, the green hydrogen standards set forth by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy mark a significant stride towards sustainable energy in India.

Exploring the implications of this announcement, this video elaborates on the conditions under which hydrogen produced in India will be classified as ‘green,’ based on strict emissions thresholds.

The standards, which require emissions to stay below two grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of hydrogen, are applicable to both water electrolysis and biomass processing methods, excluding hydrogen production via microbial processes.

Transitioning to India’s deep-sea mission, the article highlights the nation’s quest to secure critical minerals essential for energy transition.

India’s allocation of a substantial area in the central Indian Ocean basin for mineral exploration. Polymetallic nodules, abundant in valuable metals like copper, manganese, cobalt, and nickel, are set to play a key role in India’s pursuit of sustainable energy.

The three-phase mission, scheduled for launch in January 2024, aims to uncover these resources through deep-sea collection and analysis.

Balancing stringent emission standards with global market competitiveness, the article explores the factors influencing India’s position in the global green hydrogen market. Authored by Ramesh, the article paints a comprehensive picture of India’s strides towards a greener energy future.

The video also takes a look at the implications of green hydrogen standards and the potential of deep-sea mineral collection.

(Host: M Ramesh;Video: Siddharth MC)

