Delhi riots: Farmers protest turn violent

Smoke and slogans fogged the streets of New Delhi on Tuesday. While the country celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, clashes broke out between farmers' group and the police. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other States, have been holding protests against the Centre's Farm laws for nearly two months. Earlier in the week, the farmers were granted permission from the Delhi police to conduct a tractor rally in certain areas of New Delhi.

Chaos in Delhi as farmers' tractor parade turns violent

But, a section of the protesters had broken the police barricades in the morning and forced their way into the city before their scheduled parade. The police resorted to firing tear gas shells and using force to disperse the crowds. A section of the protesting farmers drove their tractors to Red Fort complex. Some protesting farmers entered the Red Fort and hoisted a flag from the staff.

The Opposition parties have appealed to the farmers to protest peacefully and also blamed the Centre for handling the situation poorly.

Owing to the current law and order situation in the Delhi-NCR region, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that internet services will be temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 23:59 hrs on January 26.