Delhi’s air quality plunged to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, with a thick layer of smog enveloping the city from early morning. Experts attribute the deteriorating pollution levels to low wind speeds in the region. According to the India Meteorological Department, the wind speed in the city was at 0 kilometer per hour. Delhi’s air quality had improved in the last two days due to favorable winds. Meanwhile, the Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai has urged central and state authorities to maximize efforts in the coming days to curb pollution levels before the onset of winter, when air quality typically worsens due to stagnant air and cooler temperatures.

