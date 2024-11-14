The national capital saw dense fog for the second consecutive day and the lowest daytime temperature of the season.

The city recorded the country’s worst air quality, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘severe’ category for the second day in a row, standing at 424 at 10.30 am - up from 418 recorded at 4 pm on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Several commuters at the Anand Vihar Railway station said that there trains have been delayed due to the fog.