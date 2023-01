By a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes of ₹1,000 and ₹500 denominations.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Justice S A Nazeer, said the Centre’s decision-making process could not have been flawed as there was consultation between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government.

Read the full story here

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit