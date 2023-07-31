Ever wondered why the prices of auto fuel and cooking fuel seem to be the same when the prices of crude oil fluctuate unpredictably? In this episode of Energonomics, we dive deep into the complex world of fuel pricing in India to demystify the factors that determine these rates.

In this episode, Richa Mishra decodes how the retail fuel pricing system operates. She talks about the government’s role in determining fuel prices, given the dominance of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in the fuel retail market.

She also talks to energy expert Narendra Taneja to understand the reasons behind OMCs’ strategies and their implications for consumers.

