Smartphones like the Google Pixel 7a promise standards that are nearly unattainable — flagship-grade features at a price that does not burn an irreversible hole in the pocket. In an attempt to offer the best of both worlds to the consumer, Google has launched its latest in India, which I’ve been trying out for week or so. And here’s if it strikes a beautiful balance.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.