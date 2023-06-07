Smartphones like the Google Pixel 7a promise standards that are nearly unattainable — flagship-grade features at a price that does not burn an irreversible hole in the pocket. In an attempt to offer the best of both worlds to the consumer, Google has launched its latest in India, which I’ve been trying out for week or so. And here’s if it strikes a beautiful balance.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit