Video

‘Double mutant’ Indian strain: Here's all you need to know

BL Internet Desk | Updated on April 21, 2021

As Covid-19 cases in the country surge dramatically, the Indian origin “double mutant” strain of SARS-CoV-2 has become a point of concern. Anurag Agrawal, Director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, answers some pertinent questions on the new strain.

Published on April 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
coronavirus
Covid-19

Covid vaccine for all above 18 from May 1

Delhi to go on a six day lockdown

How IATA’s travel pass could impact global air travel

Watch | India Inc bracing for lockdown 2.0

Watch | Centre plans to ‘airlift’ oxygen supplies

Watch | US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: Impact on Afghanistan and India

People below 45 yrs affected in second wave of Covid-19

Apple announces 'Spring Loaded’ event on April 20

Watch | Special benefits for the Covid-19 vaccinated?

Covid-19: India fast tracks EUA for foreign produced vaccines