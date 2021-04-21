As Covid-19 cases in the country surge dramatically, the Indian origin “double mutant” strain of SARS-CoV-2 has become a point of concern. Anurag Agrawal, Director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, answers some pertinent questions on the new strain.
‘Double mutant’ Indian strain: Here's all you need to know
April 21, 2021
April 21, 2021
