Drug makers for Covid vaccine face cyber attacks

A month ago, Dr Reddy’s Labs (DRL) detected a cyber attack and isolated all data centre services. Soon enough, Lupin reported an “information security incident”. The two incidents, barely a fortnight apart, had industry watchers question if it was merely an eerie coincidence or was there a concerted effort against the Indian pharmaceutical industry?

Indian drug makers have been playing a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic, from supplying hydroxychloroquine to working on Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

Not too long ago, cyber attacks were reported on US research facilities that worked on Covid vaccines.

Adding to the intrigue, a joint cyber-security advisory from US authorities, including the FBI, cautioned of “an increased and imminent cyber crime threat to US hospitals and healthcare providers.”