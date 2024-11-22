Description: While under IBC, stressed assets are getting resolved and more companies reviving than under other forms of debt restructuring, it is still dogged by delays, lower claims being admitted and computing of valuations. Akshat Khetan of AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services weighs in on the evolution of IBC, and the numerous problems that are being faced by the stakeholders
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.