Description: While under IBC, stressed assets are getting resolved and more companies reviving than under other forms of debt restructuring, it is still dogged by delays, lower claims being admitted and computing of valuations. Akshat Khetan of AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services weighs in on the evolution of IBC, and the numerous problems that are being faced by the stakeholders

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit