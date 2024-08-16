CEC Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases.

Announcing the poll schedule to the media in New Delhi, Kumar said polling will be held in the UT on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

Counting of votes will be held on October 4.

This will be the first assembly election in J&K after 2014.

The Legislative Assembly of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was dissolved by the governor on 21 November 2018.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre introduced a bill in parliament to make J&K a Union Territory with legislature.

CEC Rajiv Kumar on Friday announced that elections n Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 and results on October 4.

There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general and reserved 17.

The tenure of Haryana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be end on November 3. The previous Assembly elections were held in October, 2019.

Video: PTI