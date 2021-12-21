The Centre’s Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 is in the eye of a political storm. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to link Aadhaar to voter ID has been passed in the Rajya Sabha, even as opposition MPs staged a walkout. Watch the video.
Video
Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link Aadhaar to voter ID passed in Rajya Sabha
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
December 21, 2021
Published on
December 21, 2021
MORE VIDEO
Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link Aadhaar to voter ID passed in Rajya Sabha
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
December 21, 2021
Published on
December 21, 2021