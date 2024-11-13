New Delhi, November 13 (ANI): Days after historic US Elections 2024 win, Donald Trump begins the portfolio distribution months ahead of assuming office. President-elect Trump announced on Nov 12 that Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk & Ramaswamy ‘will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, said Trump. Shortly after the announcement, Elon Musk shared the statement on X and later also said, “The merch will be on”. Vivek Ramaswamy also re-shared the statement shared by Musk with an emoji of the American flag. Musk gave millions of dollars to support Trump’s presidential campaign and made public appearances with him. Trump had said he would offer Musk a role in his administration promoting government efficiency. Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate was seen as a potential choice for the top job at Commerce

