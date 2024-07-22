Why people are not aware of the sharp rise in vegetable prices. To cut the story short, are you aware that the price of a plate of food at our homes has increased?
Watch the full video to know more.
Why people are not aware of the sharp rise in vegetable prices. To cut the story short, are you aware that the price of a plate of food at our homes has increased?
Watch the full video to know more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.