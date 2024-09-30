In a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, discussed the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or SAARC with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Yunus sought Sharif’s support for reviving the regional organization. However, India’s opposition poses a significant challenge. The last SAARC Summit was held in 2014 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

