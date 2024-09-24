Marxist leader Aruna Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as the 9th president of Sri Lanka on Monday.

56-year-old Dissanayake leads the National People’s Power or NPP alliance that ended Ranil Wickremesinghe’s tenure.

Dissanayake defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya or SJB in Saturday’s election.

The country’s Election Commission had to order an unprecedented second round of counting on Sunday after no candidate secured over 50 per cent votes needed to be declared the winner.

Dissanayake’s election contributes to a significant shift in multifaceted cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.