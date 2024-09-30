In a significant development in the Israel Hezbollah conflict, Hassan Nasrallah, the chief of Hezbollah, a Lebanon based militia group, was killed in an Israeli air strike on Friday. The 64-year-old had led the Iran-backed group for over 30 years, shaping it into a formidable force in Lebanon and the larger Middle East region.

