In a significant development in the Israel Hezbollah conflict, Hassan Nasrallah, the chief of Hezbollah, a Lebanon based militia group, was killed in an Israeli air strike on Friday. The 64-year-old had led the Iran-backed group for over 30 years, shaping it into a formidable force in Lebanon and the larger Middle East region.
